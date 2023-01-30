Indictment hearing in Khaleda Zia's Niko graft case on 14 Feb

As the hearing did not end today, the court fixed the date for the next hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on 9 December, 2007 for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on 5 May in 2008 submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Taka 130 billion of state exchequer by that deal.