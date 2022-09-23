PM Hasina seeks larger US investments in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the US investors to make investments in various sectors that included renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile and pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh, saying that Bangladesh is pleased to offer a special economic zone for them.

“I would like to invite US investors to invest in renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, pharmaceuticals, heavy machineries, chemical fertilisers, ICT, marine resources, shipbuilding, medical equipment, and Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing in Bangladesh,” she said.

While delivering her address at the high-level policy roundtable organised by the US–Bangladesh Business Council at her palace of residence in New York, she said that Bangladesh has liberal investment policy, which included foreign investment protection, tax holiday, remittances of royalty; unrestricted exit policy; full repatriation of dividends and capital on exit.