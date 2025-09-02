GMP commissioner Nazmul Karim removed from post

Nazmul Karim Khan has been removed from his position as Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP). According to an order signed on Monday, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, he has been instructed to hand over charge and report to the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The order stated: “You are directed to transfer responsibility to the next senior officer in Gazipur and report to the Police Headquarters, Dhaka, on 2 September (Tuesday).”

Nazmul Karim Khan was appointed GMP Commissioner on 11 November last year. On 1 May this year, he also became president of the Bangladesh Police Service Association.