Dengue claims six lives, 559 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Six dengue patients died while 559 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today), reports BSS.

On 3 November, Bangladesh logged nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day, this year.

"As many as 320 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 239 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.