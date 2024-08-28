Student-people movement
Lethal weapons used indiscriminately violating laws
Rifles, shotguns and pistols were used the most
Bullets were fired from point blank range too
Awami League activists also fire bullets
Abu Sayeed was at the forefront when a procession of students of Begum Rokeya University went to the intersection near the park on 16 July to press home their demand for the reform to the quota system in government jobs.
Though other protesters left the spot in the face of obstructions from the police, Abu Sayeed stood stretching his both hands. The police fired bullets on this unarmed protesting youth. He passed away even before being taken to the hospital.
This was not a scene from Rangpur only, rather the law enforcement agencies from various areas, including Dhaka city, of the country fired bullets indiscriminately to quash the movement of the students. At least three types of lethal weapons have reportedly been used to kill people.
A large number of people were killed from 16 July to the next day of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Prothom Alo has received information of 758 deaths centring the movement so far. Most of them were killed by lethal weapons.
According to the non-governmental human rights organisation, Human Rights Support Society, 70 per cent of the deaths are due to shooting.
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab has verified two videos of the shooting of Abu Sayeed in Rangpur. The agency said, using satellite images, they found that Abu Sayeed was shot from a distance of 15 metres only. Sayeed was not a threat to the police at the time. Apparently, the shooting was intentional.
Various fact-checkers and organisations analysed the video footage of six more such incidents. Those reveal that, in many cases, the incidents of shooting have taken place despite the absence of circumstances to exercise the “right of self-defence” by law enforcement personnel.
Witnesses said guns, shotguns and pistols were seen in the hands of Awami League leaders and activists who participated in the attacks in different parts, including Dhaka, in the country. Rifles were also seen at some places. Local sources said that MP Nizam Hazari’s supporters fired with AK-47 and M-16 rifles in Feni
Information on the death of 341 people during the movement between 16 July and 3 August has been received. Analysis of the deaths of 175 people showed that 137 had fatal gunshot wounds and 22 had wounds of bullets fired from shotguns. Relevant sources said that many of them were victims of target shooting.
Information of a further 417 deaths has been received since 4 August until now. Among them, 116 people were killed in just one day, on 4 August, across the country. On that day, many leaders and workers of Awami League alongside law enforcement agencies were also seen shooting with lethal firearms at the protesters.
There were attacks on Awami League leaders and activists, as well as police stations after Sheikh Hasina had fled the country on 5 August. Several police members were killed at that time. On 5 August, the police also fired heavily from the affected police stations. The force claimed that they were forced to shoot in self-defence.
However, the protesters said that since the morning of 5 August, the police have fired indiscriminately at various places. Most of the shooting incidents took place in Jatrabari. Besides this, the police fired heavily at various places, excluding the attacks on the police stations, from 16 July to 4 August.
An analysis of data from law enforcement sources, ammunition experts, various hospitals and fact-checking organisations, and videos and photos of weapons used during the clashes revealed that three categories of weapons - shotguns, pistols, and Chinese rifles - were used more frequently in firing on protesters.
Weapons like SMG (submachine gun) and LMG (light machine gun) were also used in some places. Apart from this, tear gas shells and sound grenades were also used to disperse the gatherings.
Relevant sources said two types of bullets, of rubber and lead, were fired from the shotgun. Many people call these pellets too as there are small balls (splinters) inside the cartridges.
Pellets could also be lethal depending on the number of balls, size and distance of firing from the target. As was the case of Abu Sayeed of Rangpur. His postmortem report found that his chest and abdomen were lacerated with splinters.
Police sources said the force uses 7.62mm rifles and 9mm pistols but 9mm pistols are used the most. Besides this, the police also use SMG and LMG.
A retired senior army officer, who is also an ammunition expert, told Prothom Alo that the effective range of 9mm pistol bullets is 50 metres. Depending on the situation, it could be fatal even if it hits at a distance of several hundred metres, he added.
A semi-automatic 7.62mm Chinese rifle bullet is lethal if it hits someone within 300 metres of range.
The army officer further said that depending on the type of cartridges, a bullet fired from a shotgun could cause death if it hits within 40-50 metres.
