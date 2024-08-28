Lethal weapons used indiscriminately violating laws

Abu Sayeed was at the forefront when a procession of students of Begum Rokeya University went to the intersection near the park on 16 July to press home their demand for the reform to the quota system in government jobs.

Though other protesters left the spot in the face of obstructions from the police, Abu Sayeed stood stretching his both hands. The police fired bullets on this unarmed protesting youth. He passed away even before being taken to the hospital.

This was not a scene from Rangpur only, rather the law enforcement agencies from various areas, including Dhaka city, of the country fired bullets indiscriminately to quash the movement of the students. At least three types of lethal weapons have reportedly been used to kill people.

A large number of people were killed from 16 July to the next day of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Prothom Alo has received information of 758 deaths centring the movement so far. Most of them were killed by lethal weapons.