Violence against women on rise but less govt action

Nazma Begum (57) herself had been a domestic violence victim. In the past 17 years, she has also witnessed two of her daughters and granddaughter falling victim to domestic violence and dowry in the same way.

One of her daughters had to die for failing to provide dowry. Her 16-year-old daughter Samina was set on fire by her husband and in-laws on 7 June, 2005.

Nazma Begum from Savar’s Kawnia village told Prothom Alo over the phone, “I forget about everything else in the world when I’m reminded of my daughter. I’m only alive as a zombie.”

Failing to prevent her husband being her, a pregnant housewife left her husband's house 15 years ago to move to her father's house in Satkhira’s Tala. Now she earns her living as a beggar.

Her daughter from that marriage is a teenager now. Being raped by an elderly neighbour, the girl is six-months pregnant at the moment. The mother told Prothom Alo on the phone last Saturday that the rapist is now on the run. And she (housewife) has been left helpless.