Arefin Siddique laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard

After three namaj-e-janaza, former Dhaka University (DU) vice-chancellor (VC) Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique has been laid to eternal rest beside his parents’ graves in Azimpur graveyard in Dhaka.

He passed away around 10:45 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in Dhaka. On 6 March, he went to the Dhaka Club in Ramna to buy iftar, but fell sick there and collapsed while conversing with others.

He was immediately taken to the hospital and placed on life support in the neuro ICU until his death.