Arefin Siddique laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard
After three namaj-e-janaza, former Dhaka University (DU) vice-chancellor (VC) Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique has been laid to eternal rest beside his parents’ graves in Azimpur graveyard in Dhaka.
He passed away around 10:45 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in Dhaka. On 6 March, he went to the Dhaka Club in Ramna to buy iftar, but fell sick there and collapsed while conversing with others.
He was immediately taken to the hospital and placed on life support in the neuro ICU until his death.
His first namaj-e-janaza was held at Baitul Aqsa Mosque on the Green Road at Dhanmondi at 11:30 am on Friday, with participation of his students, colleagues, and well-wishers, including current VC Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan.
In a speech after the prayer, the DU VC said, “Professor Arefin Siddique was a very humble and honest person. We extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved family. As a former vice-chancellor, we are extending him the due honours from Dhaka University. We remained in contact with his family during his sickness.”
He added that a special prayer was held for Professor Arefin at the DU central mosque.
The second namaj-e-janaza was held at the Eidgah mosque in Dhanmondi after the jum’a prayer, followed by the third at the Eidgah ground. Later, his body was taken to Azimpur and buried next to his parents' graves.
Professor Abu Ahsan Md Shamsul Arefin Siddique was born at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on 26 October in 1953. His ancestral home is in Banshgari union of Raipura upazila in Narsingdi.
After completing his postgraduation in mass communication and journalism at DU, he joined the department as a lecturer in 1980. He later obtained his PhD from the University of Mysore of India in 1986. He served as chairman of the mass communication and journalism department from 1993 to 1996.
In 2009, Professor Arefin Siddique was appointed as the 27th vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, and he continued in the position until 2017. He rejoined the department after completing his tenure in the vice-chancellor’s office and retired in June, 2020.
He served multiple terms as president of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association. Following his retirement, he served as the chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh National Museum.
Controversy over janaza on DU campus
Many of his colleagues and students hoped that a namaj-e-janaza would be held on the Dhaka University campus, where he served as vice-chancellor for eight years. In contrast to their desire, Professor Arefin was not taken to the university or the Central Shaheed Minar.
In this regard, his colleague Khorshed Alam, associate professor of the journalism department, wrote on Facebook that there was no restriction or non-cooperation from the university administration in arranging a namaj-e-janaza on campus. He, however, clarified that the decision not to hold any janaza at DU was made by the late professor’s family, citing the university’s public relations office chief.
DU VC Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan echoed the remark, saying, “The decision of his two namaj-e-janaza was made by his family. The decision on his burial was also made by them. We respect this decision.”