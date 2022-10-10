Firing along Ghumdhum border after 11 days

Sound of firing and shelling of artillery and mortars was heard again from the Myanmar side along the Ghundhum border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari upazila.

Shelling began on Sunday midnight after it remained halted for 11 days, spreading panic among several thousand people in 31 villages of Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts.

Panicked over mortar shell firing, people left home, with many of them taking shelter under big trees.

According to locals and public representatives, people from this side of the border heard the noise of shelling along 50-kilomotre border stretching from Tombru of Naikhongchhari’s Ghundhum to Ulubunia of Teknaf’s Howaikong.