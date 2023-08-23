BRICS: PM Hasina arrives in Johannesburg to attend 15th summit

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of Republic of South Africa, Parks Tau, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to South Africa Noor-e Helal Saifur Rahman received the prime minister at the airport.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was given guard of honour here.

From the airport, she was escorted to her Palace of Residence, the Radission Blu Hotel Sandton. Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister’s daughter Saima Wazed were accompanying her.

Earlier, the flight took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 10:30 am (Dhaka time) on 22 August.

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.