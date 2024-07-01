Power supply from Adani power plant resumes

The supply of electricity from one unit of Adani Group's coal-fired power plant at Godda in Jharkhand, India, has resumed, according to the public relations in charge of Adani in Bangladesh.

The power plant supplies around 1,500 megawatts of electricity from its two units to Bangladesh through Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj. One of them has been out of production for routine maintenance, while the other halted power generation due to a technical glitch on Friday.