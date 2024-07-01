Power supply from Adani power plant resumes
The supply of electricity from one unit of Adani Group's coal-fired power plant at Godda in Jharkhand, India, has resumed, according to the public relations in charge of Adani in Bangladesh.
The power plant supplies around 1,500 megawatts of electricity from its two units to Bangladesh through Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj. One of them has been out of production for routine maintenance, while the other halted power generation due to a technical glitch on Friday.
The electricity supply from one unit of the power plant has resumed today, Monday.
According to a text message sent by the agency in charge of public relations of Adani in Bangladesh, the technical glitch has been fixed. Power supply started at around 5:00am on Monday. 510 MW electricity was generated at around 10:00am, which increased to 702 MW at around 11:00am.
The second unit halved its power generation on 25 June due to technical issues and had since been scaling up gradually. However, a technical glitch led to a complete suspension of power generation at the unit at 9:43 am on Friday, causing crisis of electricity supply in the country. As the power plant resumes generation, electricity supply has increased.
Earlier, the first unit went into maintenance amid a low demand during the Eid holidays and is expected to resume power generation on 5 July. The two units have a production capacity of 800 MW each.
The Adani power plant began supplying an average of 750 MW electricity from its first unit in March last year, while the second unit went into operation in June.