Chief adviser's remarks on Northeast India made with good intentions: High representative

“Seven states of India, eastern part of India, called seven sisters… they are landlocked... landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean,” Dr Yunus said recently in Beijing at a business dialogue.

“We are the only guardian of the ocean for all this region. So, this opens up a huge possibility. So, this could be an extension of the Chinese economy. Build things, produce things, market things, bring things to China and bring it out to the whole rest of the world,” Dr Yunus said, inviting Chinese investors to Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus also said that Nepal and Bhutan have unlimited hydropower, which is a blessing for the region.

“We can bring it to our purpose for setting up factories and so on. From Bangladesh you can go anywhere you want. The ocean is in our backyard. So, this is the opportunity that you want to take,” he said.