Sri Lankan central bank did whatever its rulers ordered: Salehuddin

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, “Laundering dollars is our main crisis. You may recall a minster telling the parliament that bureaucrats own more houses in Begumpara of Canada than our politicians and prime minister herself said this too. She said she knows who launder the money. At that time, many people including me said if she knows who launder money she must file case against them but they did not do anything. And what would happen if we say now that they patronise the money launderers.”

Mahmudur Rahman further said, “Whether we do want it or not the situation in Bangladesh has turned into an issue of international talks and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned several more countries may face the crisis like Sri Lanka several days ago. The BBC published a report referring to her remarks and enlisted Bangladesh, Pakistan, Laos and Maldives.”

Energy expert BD Rahmatullah said no one will find quick rental power project anywhere in the world other than Bangladesh. Unlimited corruption and lootings is on not only in power sector but also in all sectors.