Three technocrat ministers resign

Three technocrat ministers have stepped down from the cabinet as the authorities are preparing for the next parliamentary election within less than two months.

The prime minister’s advisors who are not elected lawmakers also resigned from their positions.

The resigning ministers are - science and technology minister Yeafesh Osman, telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar, and state minister for planning Shamsul Alam.

Prothom Alo contacted two of them but they refused to make any clarification.