12th national polls: Bangladesh set to welcome 80 foreign observers

At least 80 observers from 12 nations have been finalised to observe the 12th national parliamentary elections of Bangladesh slated for 7 January. However, the figure may rise in the days leading up to the election.
At the same time, nearly 50 journalists from different countries have been finalised to cover the election, according to officials of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat and the foreign ministry.
Officials associated with the election preparations said the EC had extended invitations to international observers and journalists from various nations to observe the national election here. In response, it received 227 applications in total – 156 from observers and 71 from journalists – from different countries.
So far, the authorities have finalised preparations to host 80 observers from 11 nations, including Russia, China, Japan, India, Nigeria, Gambia, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, and Mauritius. Some of them have been officially invited, while others have taken the initiative to observe the election independently.
An official involved with the process informed Prothom Alo on Tuesday that foreigners will observe the election under three categories – state, institutional, and individual. Under the state category, representatives from the election commissions of Russia, India, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka will observe the election. As institutions, the European Union, the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Commonwealth, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab Parliament, and the African Electoral Alliance will observe the election.
Regarding the arrangements, an official said Bangladesh will cover all necessary expenses, including food and accommodation, for invited observers, while those arriving independently will bear their own costs.
The number of foreigners applying to the election commission for observation is 227. The applicants included some foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh.
On 1 November, the foreign ministry issued letters to the Bangladesh missions across the world, asking them to invite international observers and journalists to observe the 12th national polls.