12th national polls: Bangladesh set to welcome 80 foreign observers

At least 80 observers from 12 nations have been finalised to observe the 12th national parliamentary elections of Bangladesh slated for 7 January. However, the figure may rise in the days leading up to the election.

At the same time, nearly 50 journalists from different countries have been finalised to cover the election, according to officials of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat and the foreign ministry.

Officials associated with the election preparations said the EC had extended invitations to international observers and journalists from various nations to observe the national election here. In response, it received 227 applications in total – 156 from observers and 71 from journalists – from different countries.