Costs cut in road and rail projects, transport sector remains chaotic

The interim government placed a strong emphasis on reducing project expenses in the road and railway sectors.

As part of this effort, costs have already been cut in several ongoing and nearly completed projects.

Moreover, there has been a conservative approach in approving new projects, and so-called “non-essential” ones have been scrapped.

However, the interim government has not seen much success in addressing the chaos that plagued the transport sector during the previous administration.

Road accidents and fatalities continue to rise. Although there have been efforts to remove unfit buses and trucks, those initiatives have largely failed due to resistance from transport owners and workers.

Traffic congestion in Dhaka and disorder in public transportation remain much the same.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, advisor in charge of the road transport and bridges ministry as well as the railways ministry, has overseen the drive to reduce expenditure.

To mark the government’s first year in office, a report was prepared detailing the cost savings achieved in these ministries and their affiliated departments.