Roads blocked for 36 out of 90 days

Members of ‘Traffic Alert’, a Facebook group, very often post asking information whether there is any demonstration or rally in the city the next day in a bid to avoid that road.

Traffic congestion is nothing new in Dhaka city. The new addition is holding demonstrations, rallies, and similar programmes that block the roads almost daily, which has resulted in immense suffering for the city dwellers.

Analysing reports published on different news media, it has been learnt that from 9 May to 6 August, protests or rallies blocked roads in the capital on at least 36 out of 90 days.

During these days, roads were blocked 54 times. In some places, the same road was kept blocked for several consecutive days. On some days, multiple roads in different parts of the capital were blocked at the same time.