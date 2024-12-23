Bangladesh receives $900m from WB to improve environment sustainability

Bangladesh and the World Bank (WB) signed two financing agreements totaling USD 900 million today, Monday to help the country achieve environment sustainability, climate resiliency, including in urban infrastructure and inclusive growth.

"Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, impacting the people, whether they live in rural areas or in cities," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said a press release.

He said, "These two financings will Bangladesh achieve green growth and build climate resiliency, across the sectors, including urban infrastructure. The World Bank remains a committed partner to help Bangladesh achieve its development aspirations, while improving resiliency to climate change."