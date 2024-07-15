Protestors to be handled with iron fist if law violated: DMP commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman has said they would handle with iron fist anyone who breaks law in the name of quota reform movement, flouting the court order in connection with quota system.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman said this at a press conference on Monday organised to disclose the security measures taken on the eve of celebrating Tazia procession and holy Ashura at Hussaini Dalan in the capital.
DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered a status quo on the High Court verdict on quota system and quota reform is completely an issue of the court.
It is the duty of every citizen to accept the court order and to be respectful to the High Court verdict over the quota system, DMP commissioner added.
The students staged a demonstration on the campus for around two hours last night claiming that the protesters have been demeaned. They announced the protest in the wake of this situation. At the same time, Chhatra League carried out an attack when students of Chattagram University started a demonstration.
Processions were held at Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University. Internet service was shut on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday night.
The students on DU campus started protests at different residential halls at around 10:00pm on Sunday as a reaction to the statements over the ongoing anti-quota movement from the prime minister's press conference.
They started to gather at the Raju Sculpture area on the campus at around 11 in the night. Within an hour, a huge number of students swarmed the TSC area.
Alongside male students, a large number of female students also brought out processions from Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Shamsunnahar Hall and Rokeya Hall.
As the students started gathering at the TSC area, BCL leaders and activists started gathering at Madhur Canteen.
Students and jobs seekers have been continuing a movement since 1 July demanding reasonable reforms in the quota system in government jobs.