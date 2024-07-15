Protestors to be handled with iron fist if law violated: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman has said they would handle with iron fist anyone who breaks law in the name of quota reform movement, flouting the court order in connection with quota system.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman said this at a press conference on Monday organised to disclose the security measures taken on the eve of celebrating Tazia procession and holy Ashura at Hussaini Dalan in the capital.

DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered a status quo on the High Court verdict on quota system and quota reform is completely an issue of the court.