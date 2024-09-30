Law enforcement opens fire in clash with workers, 1 killed
An incident of chase and clash broke out between the law enforcement agency members and readymade garment factory workers in Ashulia of Savar Monday.
A worker was killed by a bullet while five more sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to Enam Medical College at Savar.
Deceased Kawser Hossain Khan, 27, from Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal is a swing operator at an RMG factory, Mango Tex Limited.
Meanwhile, several vehicles of the law enforcement agency were vandalised during the clash in Tangabari area of Ashulia.
Enam Medical College in-charge Md. Yusuf told Prothom Alo that five bullet-hit people were brought to the hospital at noon. One of them was brought dead at the hospital.
Four injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.
The workers of various factories and the leaders of labour organisations said that a meeting was being held among the workers, owners and the law enforcement agency members in the morning on various issues including the opening of Mandal Knitwear Limited factory, complaints of missing two workers and assaulting the workers.
At one stage the workers came out. At that time, it was spread among the workers of the nearby Natural Denim and Natural Indigo factories that the Mandal workers were being beaten.
Later, the workers of the two factories came out and started demonstrating in front of the Mandal Knitwear Limited factory.
Workers from some nearby factories also joined them at that time.
As the agitated workers vandalised some vehicles of the law and order forces, the law enforcement officers chased the aggrieved workers and the clash broke out.
At that time, some people sustained bullet injuries. Apart from this, at least 10-15 people were injured on both sides.
Wishing not to be named, an official of Ashulia industrial zone police-1 told Prothom Alo that the agitated workers vandalised several vehicles of the law enforcement agency. Besides, the SP of industrial zone police, an additional police super of RAB and a few others were injured that time. Rubber bullets were used to quell the situation.
A worker of Natural Denim said, “We went to extend our solidarity with the workers of Mandal factory regarding their problems about wages and two missing workers. We also heard that the workers of the Mandal factory were being rounded up and beaten. We went there around 11:00 am along with Natural Indigo factory workers. There the workers and the administration were facing each other. Both sides locked in a chase. When the workers started vandalising vehicles, they fired bullets. I saw three people sustaining bullet injuries. One of them died.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Labour Union centre’s law affairs secretary Khairul Mamun said the situation at Ashulia industrial zone was gradually becoming normal over the last few days. But the death of a worker and several others’ injuries are unwarranted.
He said it needs to be investigated why such an incident at Mandal Knitwear occurred when the problems were being solved.
Khairul Mamun urged to take steps soon to resolve this otherwise the sector would face a deep crisis.