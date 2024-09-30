Law enforcement opens fire in clash with workers, 1 killed

Later, the workers of the two factories came out and started demonstrating in front of the Mandal Knitwear Limited factory.

Workers from some nearby factories also joined them at that time.

As the agitated workers vandalised some vehicles of the law and order forces, the law enforcement officers chased the aggrieved workers and the clash broke out.

At that time, some people sustained bullet injuries. Apart from this, at least 10-15 people were injured on both sides.

Wishing not to be named, an official of Ashulia industrial zone police-1 told Prothom Alo that the agitated workers vandalised several vehicles of the law enforcement agency. Besides, the SP of industrial zone police, an additional police super of RAB and a few others were injured that time. Rubber bullets were used to quell the situation.

A worker of Natural Denim said, “We went to extend our solidarity with the workers of Mandal factory regarding their problems about wages and two missing workers. We also heard that the workers of the Mandal factory were being rounded up and beaten. We went there around 11:00 am along with Natural Indigo factory workers. There the workers and the administration were facing each other. Both sides locked in a chase. When the workers started vandalising vehicles, they fired bullets. I saw three people sustaining bullet injuries. One of them died.”