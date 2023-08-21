Mahbuba Parvin was one of the many Awami League activists to suffer grave injuries in the grenade attack at a rally of the then opposition leader Shiekh Hasina at the Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on 21 August 2004.

She was then the women affairs secretary of Dhaka district (greater) Swechchhasebak League. 19 years have passed since then, she is still carrying the wounds of the attack.

“Now, I’m almost disabled, a living dead,” said Mahbuba who is currently the vice president of Dhaka district (greater) Swechchhasebak League.