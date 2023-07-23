Two police officials seek unconditional apology in HC

Two officers at Patuakhali police station have sought unconditional apology in connection with the of arrest of accused who were on anticipatory bail in a case.

Appearing in the High Court, two officers through a lawyer on Sunday sought the apology in a bench comprised of justice Mostafa Jaman and justice Md Aminul Islam.

They are Patuakhali police station officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman and assistant sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.