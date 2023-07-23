Two police officials seek unconditional apology in HC

Two officers at Patuakhali police station have sought unconditional apology in connection with the of arrest of accused who were on anticipatory bail in a case.
Appearing in the High Court, two officers through a lawyer on Sunday sought the apology in a bench comprised of justice Mostafa Jaman and justice Md Aminul Islam.
They are Patuakhali police station officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman and assistant sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.
A daily newspaper published a report titled ‘student on-bail arrested, later released by court’, over the incident. On the following day, the accused’s lawyer, Ali Ahsan Molla, drew the court’s attention to the report.
In further development, a High Court bench passed an order, along with a suo moto rule, on 21 May asking OC Moniruzzaman and ASI Mizanur to appear before the court and justify their stances on 18 June.
During the hearing on 18 June, lawyer Ali Ahsan Molla told the court that he received a call from his client when he was being arrested, and had a conversation with the SI. Ali Ahsan informed the policeman over his client’s anticipatory bail, but he was taken away.
Later, a call was made to the OC, but he did not continue the conversation citing his busy schedule.