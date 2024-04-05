After Thanchi, armed group attacks Alikadam checkpost late night

After incidents of three branches of two banks being attacked, looting of arms, and abduction in a matter of 17 hours in two upazilas of Bandarban, on Thursday night armed groups opened fire at the Thanchi police station. Later, deep in the night, the assailants attacked a police and army joint checkpost in Alikadam upazila. No police or anyone of the security forces were hurt in the incident.

Local sources and sources in the security forces said that at around 8:30 Thursday night the assailants opened fire at Thanchi police station and the police opened counter fire.

At around 10:00pm, the Thanchi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the firing continued from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. The situation was calm now. He said, "We came to know that the attackers were near around the police station and we remained on alert."

When asked about the extent of gunfire, the OC said that it was not counted, but was likely to have been 400 to 500 rounds.