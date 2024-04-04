Miscreants open fire at Thanchi police station

Armed miscreants opened fire at Thanchi police station in Banbarban at around 8:30 tonight triggering an exchange of fire from police.

Chattogram range’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nure Alam Mina confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan also confirmed the news at around 9:45pm saying that he heard a gunshot rocked Thanchi police station tonight.

Nure Alam Mina said unidentified miscreants fired targeting Thanchi police station from a hill on the south eastern side. The police retaliated after being attacked.

“We have enough policemen in the police station. I deployed additional forces there after visiting the station on Thursday afternoon. The policemen there are doing fine. The miscreants are firing at the police station intermittently,” Nure Alam Mina said.