Armed men hold 40 people hostage during bank robbery: Police

Armed men held 40 people hostage, including bank officials, two BGB members, nine police members, and bank clients during a bank robbery at two branches in Thanchi in Bandarban.

A team of police, including the officer-in-charge, attempted to prevent, armed men fired two rounds.

A threat was issued to shoot the hostages if the police opened fire.

Police and locals said militant outfit Kuki-Chin National Front’s (KNF) members in the hills conducted this incident on Wednesday.

Policemen, who were present during the incident, said many would be shot dead if the police did not show restraint.