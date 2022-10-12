Militant training at KNF camp in hill district 

A new militant outfit namely Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya is found to have set up a training facility at the camp of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), an armed group, in the hill areas of Bandarban.

The law enforcement agencies have tracked down the militant den and have been operating joint drives at the camp, according to sources.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), at a press conference on Monday, told the media that some 55 young people from 19 districts left their homes, what they call ‘Hijrat’, and joined the new militant outfit.

The elite force also disclosed a list of 38 such youths with detailed information and said some of them are staying at the remote training camp in Bandarban.

The law enforcers have arrested 12 members of Jama'atul Ansar throughout the last one week and came to know about the militant training facility while grilling them. More than 50 members of Jama’atul Ansar are believed to be staying there.

According to law enforcement agencies, Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya was formed under the initiative of some leaders of three banned militant organisations – Ansar Al Islam, JMB and Harkatul Jihad. They launched the organisation in 2017, but determined the name in 2019.

It was a unique concept to run a militant training facility at the shelter of an armed hill group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. Earlier, some militant outfits set up hideouts at the hill tracts buying lands and establishing madrasas. In cases, they tried to hide their activities under the banner of a non-government organisation (NGO).