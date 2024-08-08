232 killed since the fall of government
Some 21 more persons were killed as of Wednesday in the incidents of attack, violence and sabotage that erupted across the country following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. Most of them died on Tuesday. Some of them died while undergoing treatment.
A total of 232 were reported dead as of Wednesday evening. Before this, some 328 persons were killed in the clashes centering the quota movement and student movement against discrimination from 16 July to 4 August. In all, some 560 people died over the last 23 days.
In Savar, three more people died on Monday while undergoing treatment after sustaining injury in the clashes. A day before on Tuesday, six people were killed after the prison guards opened fire as the inmates were trying to break the jail. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue received bodies of 10 people who were killed in the clashes on Monday.
In Meherpur, a man was killed and seven others were injured during an attack on a house in the Gangni area on Tuesday at around 11:00 pm. The deceased was identified as Naharul Islam. He was from the Baot village in Motmura Union of the upazila. He was involved in BNP’s politics.
Besides, a man was killed in the Sadekpur union of Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj in a clash between the Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The deceased was identified as Jahirullah, 50.
Bodies of 10 more persons, including six police persons and an Ansar member, came to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They all were killed in Monday’s clashes.
Among the six police members, bodies of sub-inspector (SI) Sujan Chandra Dey, 42, ASI Firoze Hossain, 42 and constable Rezaul Karim, 48, were brought from Jatrabari. They were beaten to death. The bodies of SI Khagendra Chandra Sarker, 49, and constable Shahidul Alam, 48 were brought from Uttara East police station.
Bodies of SI Raju Ahmed, 30, Ansar member Abu Jafar, 43, Parvez Mia were brought from Ashulia, Jatrabari and Matuail area of the city respectively. Besides, the DMCH morgue also received bodies of two persons – Sumon Islam, 30 and Abu Hasnat, 24 from Savar and Uttara East police station respectively.
Meanwhile, three more people died after sustaining injuries in the clash between the protesters and the police in Savar. With that, the death toll from the incident reached 34. Different hospitals in Dhaka and relatives of the deceased confirmed this.
In Gazipur, some 209 inmates fled from the Kashimpur high-security prison on Tuesday. The prison guards opened fire to stop the inmates from fleeing. Six people, including three militants, were killed in the incident, prison sources said.