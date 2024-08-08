232 killed since the fall of government

Some 21 more persons were killed as of Wednesday in the incidents of attack, violence and sabotage that erupted across the country following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. Most of them died on Tuesday. Some of them died while undergoing treatment.

A total of 232 were reported dead as of Wednesday evening. Before this, some 328 persons were killed in the clashes centering the quota movement and student movement against discrimination from 16 July to 4 August. In all, some 560 people died over the last 23 days.