10-day special progs from 17 March

All the preparations have already been completed following the directives of the prime minister to arrange the 10-day programme with the theme of “Mujib Chirontan” on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary on 17 March and the golden jubilee of the Independence on 26 March, he said.

Among the programmes, there will be separate theme-based discussion, cultural programme, audio-visuals and other presentations to pay tribute to Bangabandhu every day, he added.

President Abdul Hamid will be present on 17, 22 and 26 March, and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 March, said Naser.

Presidents and heads of the governments of different countries will be present as guests of honour at the programmes on 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 March.

President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be present at the programme as the guest of honour on 17 March, while Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 19 March, president of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari on 22 March, prime minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on 24 March and prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 26 March.