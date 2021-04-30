105 Bangladeshis return from India via Benapole

Another batch of 105 Bangladeshis returned home from India through the Benapole check post on Friday morning. They are undergoing a 14-day quarantine at a Benapole hotel at their own expense, reports UNB.

They returned with NOC (Non Objection Certificate) from the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata. Meanwhile, 21 Indians have returned to their country from Bangladesh.

Many patients and students went to India before Bangladesh announced a 14-day border closure with the neighbouring country.