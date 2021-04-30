105 Bangladeshis return from India via Benapole

Another batch of 105 Bangladeshis returned home from India through the Benapole check post on Friday morning. They are undergoing a 14-day quarantine at a Benapole hotel at their own expense, reports UNB.
They returned with NOC (Non Objection Certificate) from the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata. Meanwhile, 21 Indians have returned to their country from Bangladesh.
Many patients and students went to India before Bangladesh announced a 14-day border closure with the neighbouring country.
A passenger from India, Samad, said the border closure should have been announced at least a day earlier.
"It'd have saved us a lot of trouble at the border," he said.
Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge Benapole immigration, said people with special permits from the high commission are being allowed to cross the border.
In the last four days, 810 Bangladeshis have returned home from India through Benapole, according to officials.