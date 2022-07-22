'Let no mother lose her children this way'

Kamal Munshi from Dakkhin Lonsing village of Naria upazila in Shariatpur left home three years ago to illegally go to Italy. He had no contact with his relatives including mother since 29 June.

The family came to know Kamal died while crossing the Mediterranean. Now the middlemen are demanding money from the family for his dead body. Helpless Nasima Begum implored the foreign secretary and Italian ambassador to bring back the dead body of her son.

Nasima Begum cried and said, "I have made a mistake. I have lost my son. No more mother should lose their children in this way. They (middlemen) said the dead body is in Tunisia. We request you all how we can bring back the dead body of my son."

While moderating a meeting to exchange views against human trafficking at Shariatpur municipality auditorium on Friday, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen assured Nasima Begum of taking steps about whereabouts her son.

In association with the foreign ministry, the district administration organised the meeting in a bid to prevent human trafficking and to encourage safe migration.