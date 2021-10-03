110 incidents of stoning trains recorded in 9 months: Minister

A total of 110 incidents of stoning moving trains have been reported till September this year, said railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon on Sunday, reports UNB.

"Twenty nine people suffered injuries while 103 windowpanes of different train bogies were damaged due to throwing stones at trains," he said while talking at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban in the city.

"We want relief from this problem and are working in a coordinated way to prevent it. Already the government has identified the spots where stoning incidents occur frequently," said the minister.



