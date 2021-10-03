110 incidents of stoning trains recorded in 9 months: Minister

The spots are Pahartoli, Sitakunda-Barabkunda in Chatogram district, Fazilpur-Kalidah in Feni district, Narsingdi, Jinardi and Ghorashal in Narsingdi district under railway east zone, Chuadanga outer in Chuadanga district, Abdulpur Railway Station in Natore district, Shaheed S Mansur Ali Railway Station, Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station in Sirajganj district, Muladuli Railway Station in Pabna district, Kismat-Ruhia of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh district, Changura Railway Station in Pabna district, Bhelurpur Railway Station in Bogura district, Bamandanga Railway Station in Gaibandha district, Akkelpur Railway Station in Joypurhat district, Ullapara Railway Station and Salp Railway Station, Jamtoil Railway Station in Sirajganj district, Baral Bridge in Pabna district and Phultala Railway Station in Khulna district under west zone.
Incidents of stoning moving trains have increased in recent time that left many people including railway staff, guards and passengers injured.
Even some people lost their eyes while some died, he added.
Already the government has taken some steps to prevent such incidents and it will take legal action against those involved in the incidents, said the minister.