110th birth anniversary of Sufia Kamal today

The 110th birth anniversary of poet Begum Sufia Kamal is being marked today, Sunday.

Also revered as the trailblazing woman rights activist, poet and educationist Sufia Kamal took part in the Bengali nationalist movement of the 1950s.

Established herself as one of the iconic civil society leaders in independent Bangladesh, Sufia Kamal was born on 20 June, 1911, at Shayestabad, Barisal in then British India.

The day is being observed in befitting manners by different socio-cultural organisations.

Commemorating the day, several socio-cultural organisations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Chhayanaut are organizing special programmes.