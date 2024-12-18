Dhaka invites UN secretary general to witness Bangladesh's transformation
The government has extended an invitation to United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres to visit Bangladesh in 2025 to witness firsthand the Bangladesh's ongoing transformation.
Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith conveyed the invitation on behalf of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during a farewell call at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, according to a message received in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The UN secretary general reaffirmed his full support for the interim government led by Professor Yunus and expressed optimism about Bangladesh's continued active role in promoting multilateralism within the UN system.
He underscored Bangladesh's contributions to addressing global challenges such as climate change, development, peace and security, and food and water insecurity.
During the meeting, Muhith discussed the upcoming high-level International Conference on the Rohingya issue, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
The conference, endorsed by consensus in a resolution adopted during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, aims to review the crisis comprehensively and propose a time-bound, sustainable solution.
The Bangladesh envoy sought the Secretary General's cooperation in organizing the conference, which will focus on ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
In response, Guterres reiterated his concern over the plight of the Rohingyas, commended Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting them, and assured full UN support for the success of the conference.
The Bangladesh ambassador also briefed the UN chief on the formation of six reform commissions by the interim government in the lead-up to a free, fair, and credible general election.
These commissions will address public administration, the Anti-Corruption Commission, judiciary, police, the electoral system, and the constitution.
The secretary general lauded Ambassador Muhith's remarkable contributions to the UN and expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to benefit from his expertise in multilateralism.
Muhith, a career diplomat and former ambassador to Austria and Denmark, joined the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in August 2022.
During his tenure, he served in several prominent roles, including President of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS for 2024, Chair of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) during the 79th UNGA session, Chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022, and President of the Executive Board of UN Women in 2022.
In November this year, he was elected as a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) for 2025-2028 in a closely contested election at the UN Headquarters in New York.