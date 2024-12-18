Dhaka invites UN secretary general to witness Bangladesh's transformation

The UN secretary general reaffirmed his full support for the interim government led by Professor Yunus and expressed optimism about Bangladesh's continued active role in promoting multilateralism within the UN system.

He underscored Bangladesh's contributions to addressing global challenges such as climate change, development, peace and security, and food and water insecurity.

During the meeting, Muhith discussed the upcoming high-level International Conference on the Rohingya issue, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The conference, endorsed by consensus in a resolution adopted during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, aims to review the crisis comprehensively and propose a time-bound, sustainable solution.