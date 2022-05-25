123rd birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam being celebrated

Wednesday marks the 123rd birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contribution to Bengali literature, reports UNB.

Known and regarded as the ‘rebel poet’ for his iconoclastic and majestic literary creations, Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899.

Through his fiery poems, the poet had inspired people to fight against the injustice and repression of colonial rule.

To mark the day without the fear of Covid-19 for the first time in two years, several government and non-government bodies and different cultural organisations have organised multiple cultural programmes and discussions on the life and works of the poet.