14 corona patients enter through Benapole

During the first 14 days of land border closure with India, a total of 3,128 Bangladeshis have returned to the country through three land ports. Of them, 2,666 people came through Benapole port in Jashore alone. And 14 of them were infected with Covid-19.
The government announced closure of the land border with India from 26 April to yesterday (Sunday) to prevent the transmission of Indian Covid-19 variant. Last Saturday, it was decided to extend the land border closure for another 14 days as the pandemic situation in neighbouring country is deteriorating drastically.
According to the land port sources, even if the land border is closed, Bangladeshis staying in India with visas valid for 15 days or less, will be able to enter Bangladesh through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari land ports but will require proper clearance.
In this case, they will have to stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days.
Land port sources said, from 26 April to yesterday (Sunday), a total of 2,666 passengers came back to the country through Benapole port. Of them, 14 were Covid-19 infected.
Returnees who have not been infected with coronavirus have been placed in 14 days institutional quarantine in Jashore, Khulna, Magura, Narail, Jhenaidah and Satkhira at their own expenses.
And passengers who returned after being infected with Covid-19 have been admitted to the Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.
A total of 300 Bangladeshis came back to the country through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria over last 14 days. At the same time, 134 Indian citizens returned to their country through that border.
Administration sources said returnees from India are staying in institutional quarantine at their own costs in four hotels and an upazila health complex in Brahmanbaria. Now, a total of 85 people have been in quarantine in the district.
Apart from this, 162 citizens landed in Bangladesh from India using the border of Burimari of Patgram in Lalmonirhat for last 14 days. At that time, another 96 Indians returned to their country using the same route.
According to the Patgram upazila administration, returnees from India have been placed in institutional quarantine in five different hotels.