14 corona patients enter through Benapole

During the first 14 days of land border closure with India, a total of 3,128 Bangladeshis have returned to the country through three land ports. Of them, 2,666 people came through Benapole port in Jashore alone. And 14 of them were infected with Covid-19.

The government announced closure of the land border with India from 26 April to yesterday (Sunday) to prevent the transmission of Indian Covid-19 variant. Last Saturday, it was decided to extend the land border closure for another 14 days as the pandemic situation in neighbouring country is deteriorating drastically.

According to the land port sources, even if the land border is closed, Bangladeshis staying in India with visas valid for 15 days or less, will be able to enter Bangladesh through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari land ports but will require proper clearance.

In this case, they will have to stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days.