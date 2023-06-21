Bangladesh seeks India’s assistance to resolve its strained relations with US

The relationship between Bangladesh and the US has deteriorated following the latter’s visa policy targeting the next parliamentary election slated to be held in December or January next year, reports the Hindustan Times.

Bangladesh-US relations have been bumpy in recent months, with the American envoy in Dhaka, Peter Haas, repeatedly calling for the holding of a free and transparent general election and meeting the chief election commissioner to discuss the matter.

Publicly, Bangladeshi leaders have dismissed the US calls for free and fair elections, with deputy foreign minister Shahriar Alam saying recently that the new US visa policy “does not bother” his government.

Bangladesh has sought India’s assistance to tide over a rough patch in its relations with the US, especially over the conduct of elections in the neighbouring country, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.