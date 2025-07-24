Milestone aircraft crash: 5 victims identified in DNA test

Among those killed in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka, the identities of seven victims could not be confirmed at first.

Now, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has identified five of them through DNA testing.

In a statement issued by the CID’s media wing today, Thursday, it was said that the identities of five victims have been confirmed via DNA testing at the CID's forensic laboratory. However, no further details were provided though.