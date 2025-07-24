Milestone aircraft crash: 5 victims identified in DNA test
Among those killed in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka, the identities of seven victims could not be confirmed at first.
Now, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has identified five of them through DNA testing.
In a statement issued by the CID’s media wing today, Thursday, it was said that the identities of five victims have been confirmed via DNA testing at the CID's forensic laboratory. However, no further details were provided though.
A fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Uttara around 1:15 pm this Monday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) initially reported 31 deaths and 165 injuries in this incident. Later, two more died from the burn injuries bringing the total confirmed death toll to 33.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) based on updated information received around 10:30am today, stated that the number of confirmed deaths in this incident reached at 29.
Later, one more death was reported at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. According to their records the death toll in this tragedy has reached at 30.
According to DGHS data, 56 people are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. Of them, 44 are admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, 11 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), and one at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital.
The casualties occurred due to a fire caused by the fighter jet crash. Since the identities of seven victims were unconfirmed, the CID initiated DNA testing to find out their identities.