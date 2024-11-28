No discussion to ban Iskcon: Rizwana
Environment, forest, climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said no discussion was held to ban International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in Bangladesh.
“No discussion was held in the government to ban Iskcon (in Bangladesh). Many may raise demands. People may take programmes to press home their demands. We are not mixing the offenses of organisations with the offenses of individuals,” she told a press briefing, responding to a question.
The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday evening.
About the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, Rizwana said he was arrested on specific allegations and he is under trial now. He may be convicted in court or not, she added.
Citing newspapers’ reports, Rizwana said Iskcon has claimed that it has no relation with Chinmoy Krishna Das.
Speaking at the press briefing, adviser Mahfuj Alam said two cases were filed in connection with the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram and a process continues to file more cases to this end.
Drives are going on to arrest those involved in the killing, he said, adding that the government has taken steps so that the perpetrators cannot get escaped.
Mahfuj said country’s people together resisted the ill efforts of creating communal violence in the country.
In this context, he said, a delegation of BNP met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday and a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami called on him on Thursday.
He said both the parties stressed for national unity to maintain the country’s sovereignty and resist the attempts of communal violence.
About the attacks on mazars, the adviser said the government is deeply monitoring the issue and measures will be taken within a day or two to prevent such attacks.
He said the government hopes that the ongoing unstable situation will be addressed soon in consultation with all stakeholders concerned.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam as also present at the press briefing.