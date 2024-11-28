No discussion to ban Iskcon: Rizwana

The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

About the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, Rizwana said he was arrested on specific allegations and he is under trial now. He may be convicted in court or not, she added.

Citing newspapers’ reports, Rizwana said Iskcon has claimed that it has no relation with Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Speaking at the press briefing, adviser Mahfuj Alam said two cases were filed in connection with the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram and a process continues to file more cases to this end.