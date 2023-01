Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Saturday that the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, involved with the attack on police on Friday at the capital’s Malibagh will be brought to justice and no one offender will be spared.

“As they took out a procession without permission and attacked the police, DMP has taken the incident very seriously,” he said at a press briefing held at the DMP media centre in the city.