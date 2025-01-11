Majority attacks on minorities weren’t communal ones: Police

Majority of the cases of attacks on minorities carried out since 4 August, 2024 were political motivated ones in nature, a police report says, claiming that the government would compensate the victims of such attacks.

"The Interim Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any communal attacks in the country. Police have been ordered to arrest the culprits," said the report shared by the Chief Adviser's press wing today.

The government has also announced that it would compensate the victims. The Interim Government attaches the highest importance to the establishment of human rights in the country irrespective of creed, colour, ethnicity, sex, and gender, according to the report.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council has claimed that a total of 1,769 communal attacks and acts of vandalism took place against minorities in Bangladesh.