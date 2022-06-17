175,000 without electricity in Sunamganj and Sylhet

Power Development Board (PDB) sources have said that with the electricity meters of homes going under water, power supply has already been shut down in the suburbs of the city. Water has arisen in the South Surma power substation and so the entire South Surma upazila has been without electricity since Thursday.

The sources said, PDB has around 450,000 electricity subscribers in the four districts of Sylhet. Already 100,000 in Sylhet and 90,000 in Sunamganj are without electricity.

General managers of Sylhet Palli Bidyut Samity 1 and 2, Dilip Chandra Chowdhury and Sanjib Kumar Roy, said that almost 2,500 persons of the 413,000 subscribers under the samity's Sylhet-1 area and at least 90,000 persons of the 212,000 subscribers of Sylhet 2, are without electricity.