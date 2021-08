About vaccine coproduction, Hualong Yan said, "We'll be coming soon for vaccine coproduction."

Earlier, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will receive another consignment of 3.4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine this week while 6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in September.

Apart from that, he said, Bangladesh will also receive 1 million doses of AstraZeneca soon which is likely to come under the COVAX facility.