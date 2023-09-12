President Macron pays tribute to Bangabandhu 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, UNB reports.

"I wanted to pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who dedicated his life to the fight for the independence of his nation, its language and its culture and for the people of Bangladesh," he wrote in visitors' book in French language.

"Surrounded by his family, in the memory of those who fell alongside him, I want to express here the respect and friendship of the French people," the French President wrote.