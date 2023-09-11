Macron in Bangladesh to 'consolidate' France's Indo-Pacific push

President Emmanuel Macron was in Bangladesh on Monday in a bid to "consolidate" France's Indo-Pacific strategy and counterbalance a "new imperialism" in a region where China's influence is increasingly being extended.

"Based on democratic principles and the rule of law, in a region facing new imperialism, we want to propose a third way -- with no intention to bully our partners or to lead them to an unsustainable scheme," Macron told Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speaking in English.

The United States and China are competing for influence in the wider region, and Macron has pushed France as offering an alternative.

"Bangladesh is progressively retrieving its place on the world stage," Macron said, speaking after he arrived in the capital Dhaka on Sunday after the G20 leaders summit in neighbouring India wrapped up.