French president Macron arrives today

During the visit of the French president, an MoU will be signed for the launching of a new satellite. Named Bangabandhu Satellite-2, this will be an Earth observation satellite by which basically Bangladesh’s land and maritime territory can be observed. France will manufacture a radar and two optical radars for the satellite.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a senior diplomat of Bangladesh said that after the proposal was made to sell Airbus aircraft and the satellite, Bangladesh raised the issue of technology transfer. Later the Airbus proposal said that they would manufacture a radar for the satellite. And a plant would set up in Bangladesh to manufacture the remaining optical radars.

When asked about the matter, Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd’s chairman Shahjahan Mahmud on Saturday afternoon told Prothom Alo, “Photographs will be taken of the Earth and sent down to Bangladesh by Bangabandhu Satellite-2. This will provide the entire picture of Bangladesh’s land and ocean surface. This will step up surveillance and also make it easier to determine what measures need to be taken and when.

Alongside the satellite, Airbus for quite a few years now has been keeping up contact regarding selling of aircraft. As part of this effort, in May this year a joint declaration was signed between Bangladesh and UK regarding the purchase of 10 aircraft. An MoU in this regard will be signed during President Macron’s visit.