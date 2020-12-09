19 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from Indian waters in Bay

Prothom Alo English Desk
19 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from Indian waters in Bay
19 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from Indian waters in BayUNB

Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 19 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded in Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal, reports news agency UNB.

The fishermen who started from Cox’s Bazar on 15 November, were stranded in the sea as their boat, Rana, developed a technical glitch.

They were extremely exhausted as there was no food left on board. The fishermen were provided with first aid, food and water by the Indian Coast Guard.

The fishing boat drifted into Indian EEZ due to breakdown in machinery.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Coast Guard requested Indian Coast Guard to make necessary arrangements for taking over the stranded fishing boat along with the crew at the pre-designated location in the vicinity of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The stranded boat was towed by Coast Guard ship before being handed over to Bangladesh authorities.

More News

Zahidul Islam passes away

Zahidul Islam passes away

Padma bridge: Last span likely to be installed 10 Dec

Padma bridge: Last span likely to be installed 10 Dec

‘Evil forces must be uprooted’

Teachers of Jagannath University Blue Panel held a human chain programme on Tuesday, protesting against Bangabandhu's sculpture being vandalised in Kushtia

Sensitisation, not impunity, needed against gender-based violence

Sensitisation, not impunity, needed against gender-based violence