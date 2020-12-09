19 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from Indian waters in Bay

Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 19 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded in Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal, reports news agency UNB.

The fishermen who started from Cox’s Bazar on 15 November, were stranded in the sea as their boat, Rana, developed a technical glitch.

They were extremely exhausted as there was no food left on board. The fishermen were provided with first aid, food and water by the Indian Coast Guard.

The fishing boat drifted into Indian EEZ due to breakdown in machinery.