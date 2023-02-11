Bangladeshi rescue team starts operation in Turkey

The Bangladesh team already rescued a 17-year-old girl alive and recovered 3 dead bodies, said deputy assistant director of Fire Service and civil defense headquarters media cell Shahjahan Sikder.

The team consisting of 34 members from the army and 12 from the Fire Service left Dhaka on Wednesday 10:00pm and reached Adana Military Air Base on Thursday 9:46pm. Later, they reached Adiaman city and started search and rescue operations, added the officer.