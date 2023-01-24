Six Mymensingh Razakars sentenced to death for 1971 crimes

The two members of the judges' panel are -- justice Md. Abu Ahmed Jamadar and justice KM Hafizul Alam.
The six convicts in the case are – Md. Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul, Md. Saidur Rahman Ratan, Shamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir, Md. Sultan Mahmud Fakir and Nakib Hossain Adil Sarker.
Senior prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon and prosecutor Tapos Kanti Baul moved the case for the prosecution, while advocate Gazi MH Tamim defended the fugitives as state-appointed defence counsel.
The first tribunal on 5 December, 2018, framed six charges of crimes against humanity and on 18 February, 2019, started recording depositions of the witnesses. The court on different hearing dates examined total 19 witnesses in the case.