Six Mymensingh Razakars sentenced to death for 1971 crimes

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on Monday convicted and sentenced six Razakars from Trishal upazila in Mymensingh to death in a case of crimes against humanity committed during the War of Liberation, reports news agency BSS.

A three-member panel of the ICT-1 headed by justice Md. Shahinur Islam pronounced the verdict in absence of the convicts as they are yet to be arrested.