Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq made Bangla Academy president
The government has appointed professor and essayist Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq as the president of Bangla Academy for the next three years.
The Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq informed Prothom Alo he might join the office tomorrow, Monday.
He said, “I think the activities of Bangla Academy should be operated as per the objectives of its establishment. The institution also worked during the Pakistani rule, as well as after the birth of Bangladesh. Its activities, however, created some prejudices. So, it is necessary to keep in mind the objectives of its establishment. Similarly, there should be efforts to make the institution universal.”
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq told Prothom Alo he has not received the letter yet and it might reach his office. However, he is willing to take charge of the president on Monday.
An eminent intellectual and political thinker, Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq will succeed litterateur Selina Hossin who joined the office on 3 February 2022 and resigned on 17 October this year.
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq, who had long been a professor of Bangla department at Dhaka University, played a crucial role in ensuring the use of Bangla language at all levels.
He also edits two weeklies ‘Shundorom’ and ‘Lokayat’. He also has authored over 20 books including 'Ekushey Februaryr Andolon', ‘Rajnitir Darshan’, ‘Sahitto Chinta’ and ‘Sansgkritir Sohoj Kotha’, as well as edited several books including ‘Itihaser Aloke Bangladesher Sangskriti,’ “Sawdeshchinta’.
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq received the Bangladesh Academy Award in 1981.