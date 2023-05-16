UN calls for urgent aid in Rohingya camps hit by Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday afternoon (14 May), bringing torrential rains, powerful gusts of up to 115 kilometres per hour, and severe damage to the frail infrastructure of Rohingya refugee camps and makeshift shelters. According to preliminary estimates, thousands of people have been impacted, and houses and critical infrastructure have been damaged, particularly in the Rohingya camps in the Teknaf region and neighboring Bangladeshi communities, it said.

The United Nations and its partners, as well as government agencies, are on the ground providing emergency support to affected areas. They are conducting quick assessments. As a result of the destruction of houses and vital facilities, emergency shelter, clean drinking water, food supplies, and access to health and sanitation services are being provided on priority basis.