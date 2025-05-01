Government stadium grabs river land in Savar

A stream of the Bangshi River ends in the Bhagalpur area of Savar upazila, Dhaka. Here, the river takes the name Dhaleshwari, runs along Dhaka city to its east, and eventually merges with the Meghna River. A government stadium has been built, encroaching part of the river at the point where the Dhaleshwari begins. Using this mini-stadium named after Sheikh Russel, local residents are now also engaged in river grabbing. Now the river is shrinking. River experts say the Bangshi-Dhaleshwari is already battered by pollution. With fresh encroachments by locals, the river's very existence is now threatened.

A recent visit to Bhagalpur revealed that the stadium’s name has changed. The main gate’s signage is worn out, now only reading "Mini Stadium." A one-storey concrete building within the grounds has a nameplate that says "Savar Mini Stadium." The stadium is surrounded by a perimeter wall — concrete at the base, metal mesh above.

Adjacent to the stadium, parts of the river have been filled in with waste and sand. Shops have sprung up on this newly emerged land. According to local residents, this filled-up area was the riverbank just a few years ago. During monsoon, boats used to dock there, and residents crossed the river by boat. After the stadium’s construction, people began filling in sections of the river and building structures.

Shafiqul Islam, 70, a long-time resident of Bhagalpur, said, "This place is known as Monu Mia's Ghat. Since childhood, I saw the river reach up to where the stadium now stands. Based on the river’s original course, the stadium itself is within the river area. The structures along the bank have been built on government land."